Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally addressed the swirling rumors about megastar Chiranjeevi’s role in the much-anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas. Contrary to social media speculation, Vanga confirmed that Chiranjeevi neither plays Prabhas’ father nor acts in the film in any capacity.

In a recent interaction with the Jigris team, Vanga put an end to the rampant theories, stating, “Chiranjeevi is not playing Prabhas’ father or any role in the movie.”

Meanwhile, rumors have also been floating about the inclusion of South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee, as the antagonist. However, Vanga chose not to confirm or deny Lee’s participation, creating intrigue around the villain’s identity.

Spirit is shaping up as a high-octane cop action drama, showcasing Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar as a fearless IPS officer who finds himself remanded in jail. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The makers released a unique “sound story” teaser on Prabhas’s birthday, offering fans a gripping audio narrative glimpse without visuals, generating significant anticipation for the film’s release in 2026.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is set to star in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, slated for release next year.

