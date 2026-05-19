In Imtiaz Ali’s world, love is never just a feeling. It is a journey that lingers in stolen glances, unfinished conversations, and memories that refuse to fade away. In his forthcoming theatrical outing, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ali takes us on one such journey. Bringing his vision to life is a stellar cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience. After winning hearts with an emotional teaser and its soulful music, the makers have now unveiled its much-awaited trailer, which gives us a peek into the charming world of this film- the world of love, longing and belonging.

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer: Imtiaz Ali returns to old-school romance with Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari starrer, watch

The film reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz, a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies, including the ones released so far from this film.

Speaking about the trailer, Imtiaz Ali said, “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone's heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heartbeats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I, along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga with love. See you in theatres on the 12th of June.”

Sunil Chainani, Business Head, Movies, Applause Entertainment, said, “The overwhelming response to the teaser and music has been truly heartening, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil the trailer to audiences. While it beautifully captures the film’s emotional depth and cinematic scale, it still only offers a glimpse into the beautiful heart and immense power of this story. To be on this journey with maestros like Imtiaz Ali, A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil has truly been a privilege, and we couldn’t be prouder of the film. Main Vaapas Aaunga is an intensely moving and immersive cinematic experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will be showcased in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shares video of global fans dancing to ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from Main Vaapas Aaunga

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

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