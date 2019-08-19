Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.08.2019 | 10:47 PM IST

Ajay Devgn starrer football film finally gets a title – Maidaan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn who was last seen in De De Pyaar De with Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh will finally be seen in his first sports-oriented film. The movie will revolve around Syed Abdul Rahim who is considered as the father of Indian football. Ajay Devgn will be portraying his role in this Amit Sharma directorial and is the first role where he is required to age by 60 years all the while acquiring a special skill.

Ajay Devgn starrer football film finally gets a title – Maidaan

While there were no other details out regarding the film, Ajay Devgn took to his social media to announce the film goes on floors today along with its title, Maidaan. The movie will be based around the golden years of Indian Football team and the fans are elated to see him play an unconventional role like this. He tweeted, “#maidaankicksoff today!”

Here’s the first poster of the film.

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet but is being said to release in 2020. We can’t wait to see Ajay’s look in the film.

