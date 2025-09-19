Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe has been a talking point ever since Stree set the tone in 2018. With films like Bhediya and Munjya expanding the franchise, excitement around upcoming chapters is at an all-time high. Recently, reports surfaced claiming that Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda had been roped in to lead Shakti Shalini, the next installment in Maddock Films’ supernatural comedy slate.

Maddock Films DENIES reports of Saiyaara star Aneet Padda headlining Shakti Shalini: “Purely speculative”

According to a report by Pinkvilla, sources suggested that Aneet had already completed her look test and a photoshoot for the film. The insider was quoted as saying, “Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara, and has decided to mount the next chapter of the horror comedy universe on her.”

The same report also claimed that Shakti Shalini is expected to roll by the end of 2025, with the director yet to be finalised. Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed Munjya, was reportedly the frontrunner, although Tabbar director Ajitpal Singh is also said to be in contention.

However, Maddock Films has now issued an official clarification, rubbishing all casting speculation. Taking to their social media handle, the production house released a statement that read: “While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us.”

With the clarification, it is evident that no casting decisions for Shakti Shalini have been finalised yet. Fans will now have to wait for an official announcement from Maddock Films regarding the lead star and director of the highly anticipated film.

