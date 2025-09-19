From behind the camera, Aryan Khan makes a powerful debut with Netflix hit: The Ba**ds of Bollywood* hits No. 1 on Netflix India

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has officially made his much-anticipated debut in the entertainment industry—though not as an actor, but as a director. His first project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025, and has already become a major hit. Within just a day of release, the series shot to the No. 1 spot on Netflix India’s trending charts.

From behind the camera, Aryan Khan makes a powerful debut with Netflix hit: The Ba**ds of Bollywood* hits No. 1 on Netflix India

The show stars Lakshya Lalwani and Bobby Deol in leading roles and has been receiving praise for its bold storytelling, layered characters, and hard-hitting narrative. Co-produced by Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, the series quickly gained traction across social media and streaming platforms. Celebrating the show’s success, Netflix India and Red Chillies shared an Instagram reel with the caption: “Picture toh saalon se baaki par show toh #1 pe pohoch gaya hai

A Gritty Tale Set in the Heart of Bollywood

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), an ambitious outsider trying to make it big in the unpredictable and often harsh world of the Hindi film industry. As Aasmaan navigates the blurred lines between fame and betrayal, the series unfolds with sharp satire, emotional depth, and an unfiltered look into Bollywood’s underbelly. Bobby Deol plays a key role, adding gravitas to a cast that also features Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and others.

The show also includes surprise cameos from some of Bollywood’s biggest names—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar—adding another layer of intrigue and excitement for viewers

Aryan Khan Steps Behind the Camera

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* marks a confident and creative first step for Aryan as a filmmaker. Instead of following in his father’s footsteps as an actor, Aryan has chosen to carve out his own path in storytelling—and early reactions suggest he’s off to a promising start. With its compelling plot and polished production, the series is not only dominating viewership charts but also sparking conversations about the realities of the industry it depicts. The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Netflix Drops trailer for Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.