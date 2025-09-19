After making a successful debut in the blockbuster Saiyaara, Aneet Padda has landed her next major project. According to sources close to the development, the actress is set to headline Shakti Shalini, the upcoming film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe under Maddock Films.

Aneet's performance in Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra, garnered widespread praise and marked a strong entry into Bollywood. Since its release in July 2025, fans have been curious about the next moves of both debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet. While Ahaan’s next film remains under wraps, Aneet’s next project has now been confirmed. “Aneet Padda had been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last couple of months. Dinesh Vijan was keen to bring fresh energy into his horror-comedy universe and was impressed with Aneet’s work in Saiyaara. After look tests and a photoshoot, she has been finalized for the role,” a source revealed.

The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2025. While the director has not been officially announced yet, sources indicate that Vijan is considering Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, to helm the project. Ajitpal Singh, recognized for his work on Tabbar, is also reportedly in the running. A final decision on the director is expected in the coming weeks. Interestingly, Shakti Shalini was initially announced with Kiara Advani in the lead, but she is no longer attached to the project. The reasons for the change in casting have not been disclosed by the makers.

In addition, with Shakti Shalini, Aneet Padda joins the ranks of promising young talent headlining Maddock’s expanding genre-focused slate, further cementing her place in the new wave of Bollywood stars.

