Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and digital celebrity Vishal Pandey recently suffered a near-fatal accident while shooting, which left him with severe nerve injuries. On August 18, the influencer-actor took to social media to share photos from his hospital bed, revealing details of the incident and his recovery journey.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Vishal Pandey undergoes surgery after near-fatal accident: “Half my body could’ve been paralysed”

In his heartfelt note, Vishal wrote, “Accidents have a way of shaking you up. While shooting, I accidentally cut my nerves with glass, something I never imagined could happen while doing the one thing I love the most: acting. Two operations later, I’m here, paused, forced to put everything on hold. For someone chasing his dream physique, his dream career, this feels like one of the darkest days.”

He went on to add that the situation could have been far more dangerous. “The doctor told me something that still gives me chills — my artery that goes straight to the heart was saved by just a few minor inches. If not, half my body could’ve been paralysed. He said it was nothing but a blessing that saved me.”

Despite the ordeal, Vishal’s spirit remained unshaken. Sharing why he chose to smile in his pictures, he said, “Once I’m back to full strength, nothing and no one will be able to stop me. Even in this condition I won’t pause. This little setback won’t define me, it’ll fuel me. Like they say, the sun always rises again. And so will I.”

His post quickly went viral, drawing an outpouring of love and concern from fans. Many expressed their emotions through heartfelt comments. One wrote, “When a tear slipped from my eyes, I realized how endless my love for him is — because his pain feels heavier on my heart than my own.” Another fan added, “We all are praying for your speedy recovery / Don’t take stress and plsss take some rest.” Messages of support flooded in, including, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Take care and heal well. Hope to see you back to your awesome self soon. Get well soon,” while another admirer reassured him, “Oh very sad / betu, I know you are a warrior. Wishing u a speedy recovery and take care of yourself.”

