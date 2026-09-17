Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra, and Almighty Motion Picture, led by Prabhleen Sandhu, have joined hands to produce Heavy Metal, a feature film based on Ameer Shahul’s investigative book Heavy Metal: How a Global Corporation Poisoned Kodaikanal, published by Pan Macmillan. The film is currently in pre-production, with principal casting underway and filming expected to begin soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Abundantia Entertainment and Almighty Motion Picture join hands for Kodaikanal Mercury thriller Heavy Metal

The project will explore the mercury contamination controversy in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, and the events surrounding a thermometer factory operated by Hindustan Unilever. The issue came into focus in 2001 following allegations related to the disposal of mercury-contaminated waste from the facility.

Over the years, the controversy developed into a prolonged campaign involving former factory workers, local residents, environmental activists and Greenpeace. The issue also attracted international attention, raising questions around worker safety, corporate accountability and environmental responsibility.

Based on Shahul’s investigative account, the film is being developed as a corporate-environmental thriller with an investigative narrative and a strong human element. The makers are looking to explore the events through the experiences of those affected by the controversy and the larger questions surrounding industrial practices and environmental impact.

According to those familiar with the project, the creative approach draws inspiration from films and series such as Erin Brockovich, Dark Waters and Chernobyl, while focusing on the specific events surrounding the Kodaikanal controversy.

For Almighty Motion Picture, Heavy Metal adds to its slate of projects inspired by real-world events, people and institutions. The production house recently backed the streaming series Made in India: A Titan Story.

The collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment brings together two production banners for a project that combines elements of a corporate thriller, investigative mystery and human drama.

The film is expected to go on floors shortly. Details about the director, cast and other members of the production team are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Also Read : Abundantia Entertainment CEO Vikram Malhotra says audiences want rooted stories and unique characters: “Indians want stories that reflect the world they live in”

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