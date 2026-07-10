Ikka has finally released today on Netflix and the film is much awaited as it brings together two veteran powerhouse performers – Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Interestingly, the opening moments of the end credits feature a surprise. The ‘Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra’ slate is followed by the names of Aditya Chopra and Luv Ranjan under the ‘Special Thanks’ section.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Aditya Chopra and Luv Ranjan are mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in Ikka

Bollywood Hungama spoke exclusively with Siddharth P Malhotra for the reason behind it. He said, “They (Aditya Chopra and Luv Ranjan) had worked on it. As I have mentioned in many of my interviews, lots of people helped to get this film made. Ikka bante-bante nahin bani. Everyone liked the script. But due to casting issues or financial factors, it didn’t materialize. At one point, both Adi and Luv sir made immense contributions to the script. It was only correct for me to thank them and give credit where its due.”

He added, “Iss script pe Adi ne mehnat ki thi; unke baad Luv sir ne bhi mehnat ki thi.”

The years-long struggle finally ended on a high when Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna came on board as Ikka’s lead actors. Siddharth P Malhotra admitted, “This casting is god-sent. Nobody ever thought that such casting would fall into place.”

Siddharth P Malhotra has made two films for Yash Raj Films – the 2018 box office hit Hichki and Junaid Khan’s launch vehicle, Maharaj (2024). Like Ikka, the latter was also a courtroom drama which had a direct release on Netflix.

Yesterday, a screening of Ikka was held for the media and for the cast and crew. Siddharth P Malhotra was missing and he explained the reason behind it, “I am in New York for my sister-in-law’s daughter’s wedding. It’s a wedding in my immediate family. So, I had to be here.”

He admitted, “My heart and soul are in Mumbai. I wanted to be there for the screening.”

Also Read: After Dhurandhar’s success, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra hold a closed-door meeting at YRF; reunion on the cards?

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