Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill beat Rhiya Ahir by 5 lakh votes to secure a spot in house? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss 20 began with an unexpected twist as Rhiya Ahir was eliminated on the grand premiere stage itself on September 6, before she could enter the main house. The elimination was part of the show's special “Fans Ka Faisla” twist, which allowed viewers to decide which of the two contestants would continue their journey.

Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill beat Rhiya Ahir by 5 lakh votes to secure a spot in house? Here’s what we know

Host Salman Khan announced the result of a live audience poll conducted through the JioHotstar app. Love Gill emerged as the winner, reportedly securing around five lakh more votes than Rhiya. His victory earned him a permanent place in the Bigg Boss 20 house, while Rhiya's journey came to an end before it had even begun.

Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill clash on stage

Before the voting results were announced, Rhiya and Love Gill engaged in a heated discussion on the premiere stage. Love questioned Rhiya's viral popularity and challenged the narrative surrounding one of her widely discussed incidents.

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He argued that blocking a police van was a violation of the law rather than an act that should be celebrated as heroic. Rhiya defended her actions and stood by her perspective, resulting in a fiery exchange between the two contestants.

The audience vote ultimately settled the contest, with Love emerging ahead and Rhiya being eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss 20 brings together diverse contestants

The new season, hosted once again by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6 and is being broadcast on Colors TV while streaming on JioHotstar.

The season features contestants from different fields, including Olympic boxer Mary Kom and Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey. Television and film personalities such as Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi and Faissal Khan are also part of the lineup.

The reality show has further brought together singers and reality television alumni including Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. Digital creators and gaming personalities such as ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, rapper Yung DSA and influencer Arishfa Khan are also participating.

With Rhiya Ahir's exit coming before she even entered the house, Bigg Boss 20 has already introduced an unpredictable start to the latest season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom says she feels “helpless” over not being able to protect Manipur

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