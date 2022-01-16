Mouni Roy is coming up with a new year surprise for her fans. The new-age star, known for her gripping screen presence, raid-worthy style statements, and phenomenal performances, is all set to now judge a dance reality show.

Yes, the leading dancing sensation, Mouni Roy, will grace the much-loved show Dance India Dance Little Masters this year. While sharing her excitement, Mouni Roy said, "For me, dance is an expression. It is an amalgamation of various art forms. I am incredibly excited to be a part of Dance India Dance Little Masters as a judge. I can't wait to watch the young kids showcasing their talent on such a huge platform."

Well, Mouni Roy set the screen on fire last year with her back-to-back blockbuster music videos 'Disco Balma', 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai', and 'Jodaa'. The massive reception of each video is enough proof of the star's impeccable dancing prowess. Touted as the raging dance queen, the versatile actress fits the bill perfectly for the show.

For unversed, Mouni Roy has been a part of many reality shows as a host and participant before. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film, Brahmāstra.

