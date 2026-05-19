Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced the theatrical release date of Vibe, the upcoming action-comedy directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 18 and marks Kunal’s second directorial venture after the success of Madgaon Express. Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, Vibe also marks the first production venture for the studio. Alongside directing and writing the film, Kunal will also be seen playing one of the lead roles.

Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial Vibe locks September 18 release; Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava join cast

The film stars Preity G Zinta, who makes her much-awaited return to the big screen, along with Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir.

Along with the release date announcement, the makers also unveiled the film’s first poster, which offers a stylish and intriguing glimpse into the world of Vibe. The poster features the silhouettes of the four lead actors standing against a glowing neon-lit sign reading “VIBE,” set against a city skyline at night. Bathed in shades of pink, purple, and blue, the visual carries a sleek urban aesthetic while hinting at a youthful and energetic tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)

Kunal Kemmu’s silhouette appears at the center, standing confidently in a long overcoat, while Preity Zinta’s character is seen in a sharp and elegant silhouette beside him. Sparsh Shrivastava is shown holding a laptop, adding a contemporary touch, while Vanshika Dhir’s silhouette completes the ensemble lineup. The overall design suggests a mix of mystery, comedy, and fast-paced adventure.

The announcement has already generated excitement among audiences, particularly because it brings together Kunal Kemmu’s quirky storytelling sensibilities and Preity Zinta’s return to films after a long gap. Kunal received widespread appreciation for his directorial debut Madgaon Express, which was praised for its humor, writing, and entertaining narrative style.

With Vibe, the actor-filmmaker appears set to explore another energetic buddy-comedy space, this time with a larger ensemble cast and action-packed elements.

Vibe, an Amazon MGM Studios film, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18.

Also Read: Divyenndu CONFIRMS Kunal Kemmu is working on Madgaon Express 2 script: “We are all very, very excited”

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.