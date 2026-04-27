Fans of Madgaon Express have reason to celebrate. Actor Divyenndu has confirmed that a sequel to the 2024 comedy hit is officially in the works, with director Kunal Kemmu currently developing the script for Madgaon Express 2. The original film, which marked Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, starred Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. It was praised for its quirky humour, energetic performances, and refreshing storytelling, quickly earning a loyal fan base after release.

Divyenndu CONFIRMS Kunal Kemmu is working on Madgaon Express 2 script: “We are all very, very excited”

In an exclusive conversation with Variety India, Divyenndu offered an encouraging update when asked about the sequel. “Yes, it's on. It's definitely on. Kunal is working on the script. We are all very, very excited,” he said.

The actor also acknowledged the strong audience response to the first film, saying, “The kind of response we got for Madgaon was so… I mean, it's got a cultish sort of a following. I'm not gonna use the word ‘cult’, because it's (the film) too new. It still has to grow and age well. But yeah, people are really excited about that film.”

Interestingly, speculation around a sequel had already started in March 2025, when Kunal Kemmu posted on Instagram that he had “finished writing the next” while celebrating the first anniversary of the film. Though the filmmaker did not reveal details at the time, Divyenndu’s latest statement now makes it clear that the project is moving ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

While plot details remain under wraps, the ending of the first film had already teased a possible continuation. In the final moments, Divyenndu’s character Dodo wins a lottery and suggests that the group head to Las Vegas, opening the door for a bigger and wilder sequel.

Released in 2024, Madgaon Express followed three childhood friends whose dream Goa trip spirals into complete chaos. The film was appreciated for its comic timing and the chemistry between its lead trio.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu has a busy slate ahead. He will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, which is set for a theatrical release on September 6, 2026. He also stars in Netflix’s upcoming series Glory, premiering on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu turns producer; launches DRONGO Films with Chirag Nihalani after Madgaon Express success

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.