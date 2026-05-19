Sometimes, the biggest stories begin with the most unexpected clues. An abandoned ATM on a beach, two unlikely men standing beside it, and a mystery strange enough to instantly spark curiosity. Pritam and Pedro marks Rajkumar Hirani’s much-anticipated streaming debut, bringing his signature blend of warmth, emotion and human storytelling into the long-format space for the very first time. The collaboration also signals an exciting coming together of cinematic storytelling and large-scale streaming entertainment, promising audiences a fresh and immersive new experience.

Rajkumar Hirani’s first web show Pritam and Pedro to stream on JioHotstar from July 3

Pritam and Pedro, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, offers just enough to draw audiences into its quirky, rooted and unpredictable world, while keeping the larger story completely under wraps.

Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said: “At JioHotstar, we believe some of the most compelling stories are the ones that feel deeply rooted yet universally entertaining. Stories filled with warmth, humour, emotion and human connection have always had a special place in audiences’ hearts, and there are few storytellers who have shaped that space as distinctively and consistently as Rajkumar Hirani. We are incredibly excited to partner with him for Pritam and Pedro as he makes his streaming debut, bringing his uniquely loved storytelling voice to long-format entertainment in a fresh and immersive way for audiences across the country.”

Speaking about the project, Rajkumar Hirani said: “I’ve always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense. The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It’s been an exciting experience, and I’m happy to partner with JioHotstar for it.”

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