Disney+ Hotstar, today, announced seven films that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex between July and October. A number of films including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj – The Pride Of India, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, and Lootcase. All the leading men of the films were in attendance during the virtual press conference on June 29 including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan. But, Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were missing from the said conference that was being hosted by Varun Dhawan.

Vidyut Jammwal, whose film Khuda Haafiz was announced, expressed his displeasure on social media by saying, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”

Kunal Kemmu also took to Twitter but without mentioning the streaming giant, expressed his views. “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap),” he wrote in his tweet.

Khuda Haafiz is a romantic action thriller inspired by real-events starring Anuu Kapoor, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Shiv Panditt, and Aahana Kumra. The film is written & directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Lootcase is a comedy thriller starring Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant, Produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films.

The first movie to premiere will be Dil Bechara, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput; and to commemorate his invaluable contribution to the Hindi cinema.

