Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.06.2020 | 8:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Akshay Kumar says Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of the year. Featuring Kiara Advani, the film is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmmi Bomb was initially scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it took the OTT route. Making an official announcement during Disney+Hotstar's live event this evening, Akshay shared two intriguing posters of the film.

Akshay Kumar says Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role

Talking about his experience, Akshay said, "Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role. It is 'never experienced before' kind of role. I took as many retakes to give the perfect shot”
He further added that Raghava gave him the opportunity to experience something new with the film.

Speaking about playing a transgender character, he said, ”I would like to thank my director Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me that I didn't know existed. This character is different from all the characters I have ever portrayed. Even after doing 150 films, I was genuinely excited to be on set every single day, pushing the boundaries, learning more about myself. "

He further added, "This film has taught me to be even more understanding about gender equality. Be anything you want, but don't be ignorant. Kindness is the key to peace.”

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and other films confirmed to release on Disney + Hotstar

More Pages: Laxmmi Bomb Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police…

EXCLUSIVE: "I’m super excited that…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification