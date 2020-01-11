Bollywood Hungama

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen arrested at Jane Fonda’s climate change protest

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actors Joaquin Phoenix, and Martin Sheen are the latest celebrities who have been arrested at veteran actress Jane Fonda’s weekly Washington climate change protests which is known as “Fire Drill Fridays.”

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest

The Joker star addressed the crowd on Friday and facing off the cops near the entry of the Capitol Building before he was detained for refusing to move from the area. “The meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change,” he said. “There is something that you can do today, right now and tomorrow by making your choice about what you consume,” he added.

“Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber is men” Martin Sheen said at the rally.

The Fire Drill Fridays began in October 2019 and Jane Fonda has been encouraging people to address climate change. Previously, Susan Sarandon, Sally Field, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston, and Diane Lane have been part of the DC event.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix says most important scene was cut from Todd Phillips’ Joker

