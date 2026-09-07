Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, the first instalment of the planned Krishnavataram trilogy, is set to expand its international reach following a collaboration between Creativeland Studios and the World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC), the global cultural wing of The Art of Living.

Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam to expand global reach with World Forum for Art and Culture collaboration

The collaboration was formalised on Janmashtami in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living. As part of the association, an MoU has been signed under which Gurudev will guide the team on the film's global presentation and the development of the larger trilogy.

The immediate focus of the collaboration will be to take Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam to international audiences through a wider theatrical release. The film is planned to reach Indian diaspora communities and audiences across different markets in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Krishnavataram

Speaking about the film's vision, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Krishna means the most attractive the Self. It is the divinity that is the most attractive; the energy that pulls everything to it. When you realize your life and the whole world is just a Leela (play), then Krishna is born inside you".

Producer Dr. Sajan Raj Kurup said the collaboration would help the team take the story and its cultural themes to audiences outside India.

“With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has nurtured the entire world with his grace and transformed the lives of millions, this film finds its best place at the feet of Gurudev. With Krishnavataram, we take pride in taking every bit of Indian culture to the world and presenting our cultural beliefs, which are a fundamental part of our very existence. Our vision is to build Krishnavataram into a global cultural movement that celebrates cinema, art, and legacy,” he said.

Beyond the film

According to the makers, the collaboration is also expected to explore formats beyond the theatrical film, including series, music, live experiences, games, education and other cultural initiatives.

WFAC was founded in September 2020 under The Art of Living with the aim of bringing together artists, performers and art enthusiasts from around the world. The organisation works around Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of “One World Family” and the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The association with Creativeland Studios is expected to provide a platform for exploring Krishna's story through different forms of contemporary cultural and artistic expression while retaining its roots in Indian traditions.

For now, the international theatrical expansion of Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam will be the first step in the collaboration. The film's makers are looking to take the project to global audiences while continuing work on the larger Krishnavataram trilogy.

Also Read: Siddharth Gupta opens up on the audition that landed him the role of Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: “I just went with instinct”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.