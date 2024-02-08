comscore
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar confirm pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch; actress flaunts her baby bump; watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar confirm pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch; actress flaunts her baby bump; watch video

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have officially announced that they are set to become parents, at the trailer launch of Yami's next film Article 370. The actress arrived at the launch of the trailer on Thursday in beige dressed and a jacket while flaunting her baby bump. She has been five and half months pregnant. The two had tied the knot on June 4, 2021, after dating for a couple of years. They met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and fell in love.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar confirm pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch; actress flaunts her baby bump; watch video

Speaking about her pregnancy, Aditya Dhar said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”

Yami also spoke about her pregnancy and how challenging shooting the movie was. “It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody…. There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through."

Directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 will also feature Priyamani in a pivotal role.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

