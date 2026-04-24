KING and Ruaa Kayy have come together for the romantic track 'Jee Lenge', the latest release from the soundtrack of the upcoming Prime Original series Lukkhe. Unveiled by Prime Video India and Warner Music India on April 24, the song introduces a softer and more intimate mood to the album following the earlier high-energy track 'Bulletproof.'

KING and Ruaa Kayy team up for Lukkhe song ‘Jee Lenge,’ watch

Composed by KING and Bharg Kale, with music production by Bharg and lyrics penned by KING, 'Jee Lenge' reflects a restrained and emotionally layered soundscape. The track has been developed under the guidance of Music Supervisor Mohan Nerkar, who helms the overall soundscape of the series and co-supervised the song alongside Bhavya Anand and Rajrishi Murthi. Together, the collaborators shape a listening experience that highlights vulnerability and emotional connection.

Within the narrative of the series, 'Jee Lenge' captures the evolving relationship between Palak Tiwari’s character Sanober and Lakshvir Singh Saran’s character Lucky. The song reflects the comfort two people find in each other during uncertain phases of life. Positioned as a quieter emotional moment within the larger story, the track adds depth to the series’ musical landscape while strengthening its romantic thread.

Directed by Himank Gaur, the series is produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP. The show is created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha.

Lukkhe features Raashii Khanna in a lead role alongside KING, who makes his acting debut with the series. The cast also includes Palak Tiwari in her streaming debut and Lakshvir Singh Saran, along with Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh and Ayesha Raza in supporting roles.

With 'Jee Lenge' now available across music streaming platforms, the track adds another emotional layer to the build-up ahead of the series’ premiere. Lukkhe is scheduled to stream exclusively in Hindi on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide starting May 8, marking the platform’s latest youth-focused original release.

Also Read: King calls ‘Bulletproof’ track a personal milestone ahead of Lukkhe

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