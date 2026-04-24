Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the Mudassar Aziz directed comic caper, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The teaser of the film dropped earlier in the week, followed by the song, which has opened the world of chaos to the cinema going audiences. As the comic caper arrives on May 15, 2026, Bollywood Hungama has some exclusive exciting details on the distribution deal of the film.

SCOOP: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide distribution rights sold to Zee Studios for Rs. 35 crores

According to reliable sources, the T Series Production is being released globally by Zee Studios. "Zee Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do for a sum of Rs. 35 crores. While the all India rights have been valued at Rs. 27 crores, the overseas rights have gone for a sum of Rs. 8 crores," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

We hear that Zee Studios is all set to give the film a wide global release, and the conversations for showcasing has already begun. "It's a solo release, and a family entertainer. The exhibitors too are excited to exhibit the film at their centers. The deal is reasonable, and the distributors will break even on a business of Rs. 65 crores in India," the source shared.

Also Read: When Ayushmann does comedy, audiences always show up! – Ayushmann Khurrana looks to continue his successful run with family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

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