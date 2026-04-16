Prime Video India, in collaboration with Warner Music India, has released ‘Bulletproof’, a high-energy hip-hop track from its upcoming original series Lukkhe. The song, composed by King, Amira Gill and Karan Kanchan, is now available across music streaming platforms.

King calls ‘Bulletproof’ track a personal milestone ahead of Lukkhe

Positioned as a bold anthem, Bulletproof blends sharp lyricism with pulsating beats, capturing themes of resilience, self-belief and perseverance. Performed by King and Amira Gill, with lyrics penned by King and Manreet Khara, the track reflects an unapologetic tone, aiming to connect with listeners through its raw, high-impact energy.

Speaking about the song, King described it as a personal milestone. “Bulletproof is a deeply personal track, shaped by my journey, my struggles, wins, and the mindset to keep pushing forward. Lukkhe gave me the chance to not only create music but also step into acting for the first time, which feels like a big milestone. Grateful to Amira, Karan, and the entire team for bringing this to life, this one’s truly special,” he said.

Lukkhe, directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl, marks King’s acting debut. The series also stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran in key roles, alongside an ensemble cast. Backed by Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, the series is created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha.

Lukkhe is set to premiere on May 8 on Prime Video in Hindi, streaming across India and in more than 240 countries and territories. The release of Bulletproof serves as an early glimpse into the show’s tone, setting the stage for a narrative driven by ambition, grit and music.

Also Read : Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi undergoes major sanitising; no China mention in new version

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.