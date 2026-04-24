Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures) announces a landmark moment for cinema in India as Michael, the spectacular tribute to the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, arrives at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur for a special limited run, marking the first time a Hollywood film has screened at the celebrated venue.

Michael becomes FIRST non-dubbed Hollywood film to screen at Raj Mandir, Jaipur

Known as Cinema Ka Mandir, the Temple of Cinema, Raj Mandir has stood since 1976 as one of India's most beloved and storied theatres. Home to some of the grandest moments in Hindi cinema, it now welcomes the King of Pop to its 73 by 35 foot screen, equipped with Dolby Atmos sound, for two nights only.

Starring Jaafar Jackson in a powerful debut performance, Michael captures the artistry, ambition, and extraordinary journey of one of the greatest entertainers the world has ever known. Across India, audiences have turned every screening into a celebration, with fans responding to the film's music, nostalgia, and emotional depth with remarkable warmth. The arrival of Michael at Raj Mandir is a meeting of two icons. One is the greatest entertainer the world has ever seen. The other is the greatest screen India has ever built.

Speaking about this collaboration, Pankaj Surana, Director, Raj Mandir Cinema, said, “It is a pleasure for us at Raj Mandir Cinema to collaborate with Universal Pictures India. in presenting Michael, a celebration of the musical genius of Michael Jackson. His music has touched millions of lives, including mine, and we are happy that our screen can play a small role in bringing this story to audiences in a truly immersive, larger-than-life manner it deserves.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Michael crosses 1 lakh ticket sales mark for opening weekend; paid previews set to open at Rs. 1 cr plus; Hyderabad’s Prasads and ALLU Cinemas in overdrive

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