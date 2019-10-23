The quirky family entertainer Indoo Ki Jawani, headlined by Kiara Advani, directed by Abir Sengupta, commenced shoot last week in Lucknow. The film is a romantic comedy, also starring Aditya Seal, set in a small town where Kiara’s character is determined to find true love using an online dating app.

Kiara Advani says “I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo, I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film and it’s finally time to live her! Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. Looking forward to work with the teams at Emmay, T-Series and Electric Apples as we all strive to put our best foot forward to deliver a cracking entertainer”

Speaking for T-Series, producer Bhushan Kumar said “It is always a pleasure to back good entertaining cinema specially the ones that bring smiles to audiences of all ages. We are delighted to be backing a film like Indoo Ki Jawani”.

Nikkhil Advani, on behalf of Emmay, says “We are very excited to produce this youthful film that has such wonderful alchemy of actors. Having seen the rehearsals and prep, we are confident this film will win hearts.”

First steps are always very special and filled with hope and optimism! Indoo Ki Jawani is Electric Apples Entertainment’s first foray into production in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment and we are sure that people will be as happy with IKJ as we have been in putting it together!” says Ryan Stephens of Electric Apples.

The film marks the sixth collaboration between T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, after Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Marjaavaan (releases Nov 15, 2019), Satyameva Jayate 2 (releases Oct 02, 2019). Joining them for Indoo Ki Jawani are Electric Apples which marks their debut as producers.

Indoo Ki Jawani, directed by Abir Sengupta, is expected to release worldwide on June 5th, 2020. Its Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

