Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2019 | 5:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Nikkhil Advani to bring T-Series on board to produce Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kiara Advani surely is enjoying a blissful time in her career. After smash hit Kabir Singh, the actress will be starring in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. She will also star in her female-centric film, Indoo Ki Jawaani. And now, we hear Nikkhil Advani is reportedly getting Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series on board as a producer.

EXCLUSIVE Nikkhil Advani to bring T-Series on board to produce Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani

Indoo Ki Jawani will be produced by Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen and is written by Abir Sengupta. As per the grapevine, “Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar have worked together on several projects and given successes with Batla House and Satyameva Jayate. So, T-Series has reportedly come on board for Indoo Ki Jawaani.”

The film will be about a lively young girl Indoo from Ghaziabad and her dating misadventures. Aditya Seal, who starred in Student Of The Year 2, has been roped opposite Kiara. Excited about her first female-centric film, Kiara earlier said, “Indoo is edgy, lovable and quirky. It’s really exciting and relevant because the story is set in today’s time. This is a special script and Nikkhil and I were meant to do it together. I can’t wait to start shooting the film.”

Indoo Ki Jawaani will have the protagonist Indoo Gupta, played by Kiara, unknowingly creating a riot by swiping and left and right on a dating app.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal roped in for Indoo Ki Jawaani!

More Pages: Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Suniel Shetty did his own stunts after being…

Priyanka Chopra reveals she wants to have a…

Hrithik Roshan calls Katrina Kaif a…

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he has been…

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan wraps up their…

“Yes I am returning to Bollywood”, says…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification