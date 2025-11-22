On Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri unveiled the much-awaited teaser, setting the stage for a festive season rooted in romance. The film marks the return of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as an onscreen pair, a combination that has already generated strong anticipation among audiences.

Kartik Aaryan’s birthday surprise: Teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri out, watch

Bringing a holiday romance to life, the film features Kartik as Ray and Ananya as Rumi. Their pairing is positioned as the emotional core of the story, with the teaser offering a glimpse of their connection through expressive moments, warm aesthetics, and a tone that leans into the charm of classic love stories. The visuals hint at a narrative that blends warmth with emotional depth, positioning the film as a potential Christmas favourite.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously delivered the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film carries an expectation of strong storytelling supported by a leading duo known for their chemistry. The project is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari backing the production.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

