Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, officially went on floors today, November 23. The team conducted a muhurat ceremony to mark the beginning of the shoot, attended by Triptii Dimri, producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana and megastar Chiranjeevi, who joined as the chief guest. Although Prabhas was present for the puja, he was not seen in the photos shared by the production team.

Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit begins filming; muhurat held in Hyderabad with Chiranjeevi as the chief guest

The film marks Vanga’s first collaboration with Prabhas, and anticipation has been steadily building since October, when the director released a special birthday surprise for the actor. On October 24, Vanga unveiled what he described as a “Sound Story,” an audio-led teaser that sets the tone for Spirit.

The teaser opens with a prison backdrop, introducing a tense exchange between a jailer and his team as they prepare to handle a former police officer-turned-prisoner. The most discussed moment arrives when Prabhas’s voice is heard saying, “Sir, since childhood I have one bad habit,” hinting at the character’s intense personality.

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is positioned as a large-scale pan-world action drama with Prabhas playing a fierce and uncompromising cop. Triptii Dimri joins him in a key role, adding to the film’s growing buzz.

The “Sound Story,” released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, has already generated significant online engagement. By unveiling the teaser on Prabhas’s birthday, the makers offered fans an early glimpse into what Sandeep Reddy Vanga describes as one of the most ambitious projects of his career.

With filming now underway, Spirit moves into its next phase of production, and further details are expected in the coming months.

