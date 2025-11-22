One of the most popular actors of our times, Kartik Aaryan, celebrates his birthday today. He rocked the show in 2024 with the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, due to which his upcoming films are keenly awaited. He’ll end 2025 with a bang with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. 2026 will see him in Anurag Basu’s passionate love story, co-starring Sreeleela, followed by Naagzilla. The latter is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films (with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba as a partner). The fantasy comedy features Kartik as a shape-shifting naag and Bollywood Hungama has learned that if all goes well, Kartik will be doing one more film with Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

EXCLUSIVE: After Naagzilla, Mahaveer Jain & Mrighdeep Singh Lamba eye birthday boy Kartik Aaryan for Munna Bhai-style high-concept comedy

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba intend to do one more film with Kartik. Just like Naagzilla, even this other film will be novel; it is a high-concept comedy like Munna Bhai MBBS. Both producers feel that a fine performer like Kartik will be fit to headline their upcoming film.”

The source continued, “Both Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba are having the best time working with Kartik Aaryan on Naagzilla. They are quite fond of Kartik, his sweet and jovial nature and work ethic. Hence, they want to work with him again and this is what motivated them to approach Kartik for their upcoming project.”

Mahaveer Jain has collaborated on notable projects like Uunchai (2022) with Rajshri Productions, international thriller White with Siddharth Anand and Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and a spiritual action thriller, starring Tiger Shroff, and directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja (2016) fame.

