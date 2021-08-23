Prolific filmmaker Anees Bazmee who thinks laughter is the best medicine for Covid, is back to shooting with his leading man Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel of sorts to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar.

Kartik who has been a signing spree this year is back shooting for Bazmee’s comedy which got delayed due to the pandemic. Says Anees, “We were shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow when the pandemic broke out in March 2020. The shooting remained cancelled. But now we are back. Kartik and Tabu are with us. Their comic timing will shock audiences.”

Kartik resumed shooting this week. Director Anees Bazmee is all praise for his leading man. “He brings a certain positivity to the set. His comic timing is impeccable. Audiences are going to love his scenes with Tabu.”

Interestingly Tabu and Kartik have formed a mutual admiration society. He can’t sing enough praises of ‘Tabu M’aam’. She is all praise for Kartik’s comic timing.

“The two are deadly in my film. Audiences will come away from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hoping to see them together again,” promises Anees. The last time Tabu shone within an unconventional pairing was when she did Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana. Anees promises a similar uncharted chemistry between Tabu and Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

