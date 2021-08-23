Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.08.2021

Rajkumar Hirani locks the script of his next with Shah Rukh Khan; casting begins!

Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani combo is among the most spoken about in the industry over the last few years. The ace director has been working on the script of his next directorial for a while now. He was apparently not too satisfied with the second half and hence, decided to rework on the same till the output was upto the mark.

Rajkumar Hirani locks the script of his next with Shah Rukh Khan; casting begins!

Bollywood Hungama has now got to know that Rajkumar Hirani has finally locked the script of his next directorial. "Hirani and his writing partner, Kanikka Dhillon have finally locked the full-fledged screenplay of their film. They are happy with the outcome and are now all geared up to start the prep work of the film," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

While Shah Rukh Khan is all ready to start shooting for South director Atlee's next from the month of September, Raju Hirani will proceed to the casting aspect of the film from next month. He has collaborated with Mukesh Chhabra to get a formidable ensemble cast on board this project. The much awaited social dramedy is set against the backdrop of immigration and a major chunk of the film will be shot in Canada.

SRK plays the role of a Punjabi character in this yet untitled tale. Taapsee Pannu is said to be the front runner to play the female lead. The movie is expected to start sometime next year and other details have been kept under wraps.

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani’s next to be co-produced along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment

