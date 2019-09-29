Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali considering Kartik Aaryan for a key role for his next directorial Gangubai? If the buzz in the B-town is anything to go by, this could well turn out to be a possibility.

It is a known fact that after shelving of Inshallah, the filmmaker has started work on Gangubai with Alia Bhatt where she would be seen as a central protagonist. While she has the biggest part in the film, the script also includes a young male character who has an important part to play as well as Alia’s love interest. To get the right actor enact this part, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intensified his search so that preparations are well in place before the film goes on floors.

This is where Kartik Aaryan fits in.

Of what we hear, the character appears at a crucial juncture of the film’s narrative and leaves a strong impression. Knowing Bhansali’s penchant for getting his characterisation and casting perfectly right, one expects the part written for Kartik to be carrying good meat as well.

To add fuel to the fire, Kartik was in fact recently spotted stepping out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office after a meeting with the filmmaker. While there is a strong buzz in the air already around the two being serious about consolidating this association, one waits to hear the formal announcement now. Considering the fact that each of the four upcoming films of Kartik has the actor as a central protagonist in a solo lead role, one waits to see if the actor would make an exception and step in for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan engages in a game of cricket with his father; see pics

More Pages: Gangubai Box Office Collection