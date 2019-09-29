Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.09.2019 | 3:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali considering Kartik Aaryan for a key role for his next directorial Gangubai? If the buzz in the B-town is anything to go by, this could well turn out to be a possibility.

Kartik Aaryan joins Alia Bhatt as her love interest for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai?

It is a known fact that after shelving of Inshallah, the filmmaker has started work on Gangubai with Alia Bhatt where she would be seen as a central protagonist. While she has the biggest part in the film, the script also includes a young male character who has an important part to play as well as Alia’s love interest. To get the right actor enact this part, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intensified his search so that preparations are well in place before the film goes on floors.

This is where Kartik Aaryan fits in.

Of what we hear, the character appears at a crucial juncture of the film’s narrative and leaves a strong impression. Knowing Bhansali’s penchant for getting his characterisation and casting perfectly right, one expects the part written for Kartik to be carrying good meat as well.

To add fuel to the fire, Kartik was in fact recently spotted stepping out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office after a meeting with the filmmaker. While there is a strong buzz in the air already around the two being serious about consolidating this association, one waits to hear the formal announcement now. Considering the fact that each of the four upcoming films of Kartik has the actor as a central protagonist in a solo lead role, one waits to see if the actor would make an exception and step in for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan engages in a game of cricket with his father; see pics

More Pages: Gangubai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka…

Farhan Akhtar reveals that Gully Boy team is…

Mouni Roy reveals the most difficult part of…

Reliance Trends signs up Vicky Kaushal and…

Here’s the real reason why Alia Bhatt -…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to star in Sanjay…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification