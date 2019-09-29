Guess who’s set to embrace motherhood soon? We were in for a delightful surprise when actor Kalki Koechlin revealed in a recent interview that she was into the fifth month of her pregnancy. Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She also revealed that she’d opt for a water birth of her baby.

Elaborating on the behavioural changes that her pregnancy has brought, she shared how she is now more patient and slower. While she wants to continue working, she says she doesn’t want to be a part of the rat race anymore and would rather choose work that helps her nurture herself. She also emphasises that her priority would to be connect to her child and not set rules and expectations for him/her.

Heartfelt congratulations!

