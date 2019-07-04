Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.07.2019 | 12:23 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor REPLACES Kareena Kapoor Khan for an episode in Dance India Dance 7

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor recently celebrated the latter’s birthday in London where Bebo is also shooting for Angrezi Medium. The sisters had a gala time and are now back to work. While Kareena shot for a bank episodes before going to London, the dance show must go on while she is away shooting.

Therefore, her older sister Karisma Kapoor has stepped in for Bebo as a judge. Kareena has confirmed this news and said that Lolo is her confidant, best friend and role model…so it would be amazing to see her judge the show. She also asked her fans to miss her while she was gone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let’s dance ! #behindthescenes @danceindiadance.official #dancekajungistaan #zeetv

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Kareena has already completed Good News with Akshay Kumar and is playing a cop in Angrezi Medium. She will work on Takht starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal next.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shows her goofy side whilst shooting a bathing scene for a soap brand

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

