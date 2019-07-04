Jacqueline Fernandez shoots a FUN song for Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho

Jacqueline Fernandez is one celebrity who is always up and about on Instagram. She makes sure that she keeps her fans entertained and updated with whatever that is going on with her! But reports suggest that she shot for a song secretly for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho and well, details are out now.

Jacky shot for a song in Austria for three days for this fun number choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song was also shot at Innsbruck and Tirol.

In addition to this, Jacky is expanding her acting skills after she went for a workshop in Ivana Chubbuck Studio in Los Angeles.

Jacqueline will be seen next in Drive and is in news for her Netflix special Mrs. Serial Killer.

