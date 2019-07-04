Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.07.2019 | 12:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez shoots a FUN song for Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jacqueline Fernandez is one celebrity who is always up and about on Instagram. She makes sure that she keeps her fans entertained and updated with whatever that is going on with her! But reports suggest that she shot for a song secretly for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho and well, details are out now.

Jacky shot for a song in Austria for three days for this fun number choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song was also shot at Innsbruck and Tirol.

In addition to this, Jacky is expanding her acting skills after she went for a workshop in Ivana Chubbuck Studio in Los Angeles.

Jacqueline will be seen next in Drive and is in news for her Netflix special Mrs. Serial Killer.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys the sea in this Barbie monokini and it has HOTNESS written all over it!

More Pages: Saaho Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Honey Singh in trouble again, lyrics of his…

CONFIRMED! Mohit Raina and Manoj Bajpayee…

Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg on this…

Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor tags her…

Phars Film and Yash Raj Films collaborate…

Tiger Shroff takes over as an ACTION…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification