Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani has sold a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Goregaon West for Rs. 3.34 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in October 2026.

Vishal Dadlani sells Goregaon West commercial unit for Rs. 3.34 crores: Report

According to the documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the property is located at Shalimar Miracle in Goregaon West. The commercial unit has a carpet area of 641 sq. ft. (59.55 sq. m.) and a total built-up area of 769.51 sq. ft. (71.49 sq. m.).

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.04 lakhs, while the registration charges stood at Rs. 30,000.

Vishal Dadlani bought the property in 2016

Vishal Dadlani reportedly purchased the property in 2016 for Rs. 3.25 crores. Based on the reported purchase and sale values, the transaction represents an overall return of approximately 2.8% over the holding period.

The latest property transaction comes amid Dadlani’s continued work across film music, independent music and live performances. He is also one half of the electronic music duo Pentagram.

Dadlani has lent his voice to several popular Hindi film songs over the years, including 'Dhoom Again,' 'Baby Doll,' 'Malhari,' 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' and 'Badtameez Dil.' Alongside playback singing, he has also worked as a songwriter and music composer across film and independent projects.

Goregaon West, where the property is located, is a mixed residential and commercial locality in Mumbai’s western suburbs. The area is connected to parts of the city through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, Link Road, Goregaon railway station and the Mumbai Metro.

The sale adds to the list of celebrity property transactions in Mumbai, where commercial and residential assets continue to form part of their real estate portfolios.

Also read: Operation Safed Sagar: Vishal Dadlani’s ‘Aazma Le’ pays tribute to Indian Air Force ahead of Netflix premiere

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