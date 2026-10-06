A public notice concerning the Sunny Leone and Rahul Dev-starrer Chudail, earlier titled Koka Kola, has surfaced in the film trade, raising questions over the ownership and exploitation of the film’s various rights.

Sunny Leone-Rahul Dev’s Chudail lands in rights ROW; Ganesh Jain issues public notice claiming exclusive digital, TV and allied rights

The notice, issued by Ganesh Jain in the October 3, 2026, issue of Atul Mohan's Complete Cinema magazine, states that he has the “exclusive rights and authorization” to negotiate the sale, license or assignment of the film’s digital, television and several allied and ancillary rights. The notice identifies Sugar & Spice Production, represented by Chirag Dhariwal and Param Deep Sandhu, as the production entity associated with the film.

According to Jain’s notice, his claim arises from a finance agreement and finance term sheet dated June 3, 2019, and November 3, 2020. He has claimed “sole and exclusive negative rights” over the film, including rights relating to copyright, intellectual property, remake, sequel, prequel, theatrical exhibition, digital platforms, television, satellite, streaming, video-on-demand, dubbing, merchandising, gaming and several other forms of exploitation across territories worldwide.

Significantly, the notice further claims that these rights were “irrevocably sold, assigned and transferred” to Jain under the aforementioned agreements. It also states that, according to him, none of the copyrights, IPR or other rights in the film would vest with Sugar & Spice Production, and cautions any person or entity entering into a transfer of the film’s IP rights that they would be doing so “at their own risk and costs”.

The notice lists the film as “Koka Kola now named as ‘Chudail’”, with Sunny Leone and Rahul Dev mentioned as the lead actors.

Jain has also invited any person, copyright society or corporate body having a claim or objection to the grant of rights to communicate the same to him in writing, along with documentary evidence, within 10 days of the public notice.

It remains to be seen whether the notice leads to any counter-claim or clarification from the production house or other stakeholders associated with Chudail.

Also Read: Sunny Leone’s horror comedy Chudail expected to clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan; producer Mahendra Dhariwal also confirms Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 is in the pipeline

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