Last Updated 17.07.2020 | 1:38 PM IST

Karan Patel, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee to start shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay today, sans Parth Samthaan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last week, the lead actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently at home recovering. According to the latest reports, he is doing fine and the fans heaved a sigh of relief. The Killick Nixon Studio, where the show was shot has been declared as a containment zone and the set has been moved to SJ studios for time being. His costars were asked to get themselves tested and thankfully they tested negative.

Karan Patel, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee to start shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay today, sans Parth Samthaan

However, four of the studio workers have tested positive and are being treated at a quarantine center. The BMC took immediate action to sanitize the whole set before containing it. Now, we hear that Karan Patel, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee will start shooting for the show today sans Parth Samthaan. The shoots have recently begun and the show hit a roadblock after shooting for a few episodes for the bank.

Aamna Sharif aka Komolika’s spot boy has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee test negative for Coronavirus

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

