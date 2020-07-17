Ekta Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput have been very close friends and his demise shook her to the core, needless to say. The duo had interacted on social media only a week prior to his death and a month after his loss, she is still coping with the incident. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had a lot of potential and started his career with Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil only to play the lead role in Pavitra Rishta where he shot to fame overnight with his chocolate boy avatar.

Ekta Kapoor has now set up a fund in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory collaborating with Tarun Katial for the same. She said that it’s her privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund and in times like these, we all were in dire need of mental health awareness. Ekta has revealed that she would love to be a part of such projects in the future as well. There are a lot of factors for mental stress given the current pandemic situation in the country. With multiple things to deal with including job loss and pay cuts, the mental health of the people has been deteriorating.

Ekta Kapoor has surely won a lot of hearts with this initiative.

