Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2020 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Anti Salman Khan Bhojpuri song goes viral after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his work in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! among others, passed away tragically on June 14. He was 34 years only and died of suicide. As the nation mourns the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens have blamed the Bollywood biggies for neglecting the outsiders in the industry and give star kids bigger opportunities when they don’t deserve it. With Mumbai Police continuing investigation in the untimely death of the actor, abetment to suicide case was filed in Bihar against Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. Since his death, a lot of backlash is being received by industry members including Salman Khan.

“Salman Khan Madar**** Hai” – Anti Salman Khan Bhojpuri song goes viral after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

A song from North India has gone viral amid the controversy. It has been credited to someone named Ajay Khesari Yadav who has crooned obscene song ‘Salman Khan Madarc…d Hai’.  It has abusive language against the actor including ‘Murdabad’ slogans as they blame Salman for the death of Patna’s beloved Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the song, he also states that no film of Salman Khan should get a release in Patna. The song has propagated a lot of hate towards the superstar.

Salman Khan fans are completely irked by the song that tarnishes his image. They have also sent complaints to Youtube urging them to take down the video.

No comments have been made either by Salman Khan or his team in regards to this obscene song and on the case that was registered against him.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan reportedly blocks a studio in Mumbai to wrap up Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai shooting

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan reportedly blocks a studio in…

Shilpa Shetty sells her stake in IOSIS…

Police take CCTV footage of Sushant Singh…

The Khurrana’s buy a plush house in…

Priyanka Chopra earns Rs. 2.16 crores per…

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, his fan club…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification