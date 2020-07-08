Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his work in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! among others, passed away tragically on June 14. He was 34 years only and died of suicide. As the nation mourns the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens have blamed the Bollywood biggies for neglecting the outsiders in the industry and give star kids bigger opportunities when they don’t deserve it. With Mumbai Police continuing investigation in the untimely death of the actor, abetment to suicide case was filed in Bihar against Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. Since his death, a lot of backlash is being received by industry members including Salman Khan.

A song from North India has gone viral amid the controversy. It has been credited to someone named Ajay Khesari Yadav who has crooned obscene song ‘Salman Khan Madarc…d Hai’. It has abusive language against the actor including ‘Murdabad’ slogans as they blame Salman for the death of Patna’s beloved Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the song, he also states that no film of Salman Khan should get a release in Patna. The song has propagated a lot of hate towards the superstar.

Salman Khan fans are completely irked by the song that tarnishes his image. They have also sent complaints to Youtube urging them to take down the video.

No comments have been made either by Salman Khan or his team in regards to this obscene song and on the case that was registered against him.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.