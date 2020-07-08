Bollywood Hungama

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her wedding anniversary with Vivek Dahiya in a creative way

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The two met each other on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where Divyanka was the female protagonist and Vivek played the role of a cop. Soon after that, they got married and July 8 marks their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple gave out major goals with their fairytale-like wedding and the video of Divyanka joking around on her own bidaai went viral in no time.

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her wedding anniversary with Vivek Dahiya in a creative way

With the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrations are restricted but Divyanka has picked a creative way to mark the big day. Embracing the doodler in her, Divyanka shared a picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time ????”. This picture has surely driven our mid-week blues away!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time ????

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Happy anniversary to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya!

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi helps a fan out to seek medical attention, thanks BMC for their co-operation

