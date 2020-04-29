The world has come to a standstill with the outbreak of coronavirus. Many online concerts have been organized by celebrities in order to raise money for those who have been impacted amid the global crisis. In the India edition, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are organizing a fundraiser ‘I for India’ to raise funds for Give India Foundation. The online concert will feature a vast line up of celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi will be a part of it.

Asha Bhosle, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjianii, Pritam, and Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others will also participate in the performances. Kapil Sharma is expected to share some fun gags and is currently working on the scripting part of it. Hrithik Roshan is set to perform Kishore Kumar’s ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan’ whereas Alia will also croon some of her tracks.

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar reached out to the stars and will be hosting the upcoming digital fundraiser concert on Facebook to raise funds. A donate option will be provided to raise funds from across the globe.

Amongst the international celebrities, Will Smith, Jonas Brothers and Bryan Adams have reportedly come on board for the concert too. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also interact with the viewers!