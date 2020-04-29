This is possibly the first quarantine love duet in India. Tamil actor Dhanush and his very lovely Mumbai co-star Aditi Rao have just crooned a duet together for a forthcoming Tamil film Jail.

Entitled Kaathodu Kaathaanen,the song composed by G V Prakash features the voices of the lead pair of the film Jail. Lekin mazey ki baat yeh hai ke, Aditi and Dhanush did not sing the “duet” together. A source in the know informs, “G V Prakash recorded with his friend Dhanush in Chennai. And then he recorded separately with Aditi in Mumbai.”

We wonder how the emotions of love can be expressed in absentia! But I guess the film’s makers would know better. Incidentally neither Dhanush nor Aditi is a trained singer, though Dhanush has sung a multiple times for G V Prakash. Aditi sang with Ali Zafar in London Paris New York. But to be able to sing in Tami, which India’s greatest singer Lata Mangeshkar describes as the most difficult language she has ever sung in, is no small achievement.

