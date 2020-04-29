Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.04.2020 | 10:36 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Doctors say that Kanika Kapoor can’t donate plasma yet, here’s why

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kanika Kapoor can’t donate plasma yet, here’s why

Kanika Kapoor testing positive for Coronavirus was one of the biggest news this year. The pandemic has resulted in a nationwide lockdown and the internet was furious with the ‘Baby Doll’ singer for not following the protocol of self-quarantine after she returned from London. However, she was admitted soon enough in the hospital and tested negative after 16 days.

Kanika Kapoor can’t donate plasma yet, here’s why

During her time in the hospital, she got herself tested four times to finally test negative for the fifth time. Now, Kanika Kapor is back home with her parents in Lucknow and had given her blood to test if she was fit for the plasma therapy to help out other COVID-19 patients. The doctors have the result and they say that Kanika Kapoor’s hemoglobin levels are lower than the average required and hence, she will have to wait till the levels come to normal.

Even though the samples are fit to donation, the doctor have decided to wait for a few days so that Kanika’s hemoglobin quantity is back on track.

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor is set to offer blood for the plasma treatment to other COVID-19 patients, awaits the test results

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar…

Priyamani says there is no point in doing…

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification