Kanika Kapoor testing positive for Coronavirus was one of the biggest news this year. The pandemic has resulted in a nationwide lockdown and the internet was furious with the ‘Baby Doll’ singer for not following the protocol of self-quarantine after she returned from London. However, she was admitted soon enough in the hospital and tested negative after 16 days.

During her time in the hospital, she got herself tested four times to finally test negative for the fifth time. Now, Kanika Kapor is back home with her parents in Lucknow and had given her blood to test if she was fit for the plasma therapy to help out other COVID-19 patients. The doctors have the result and they say that Kanika Kapoor’s hemoglobin levels are lower than the average required and hence, she will have to wait till the levels come to normal.

Even though the samples are fit to donation, the doctor have decided to wait for a few days so that Kanika’s hemoglobin quantity is back on track.

