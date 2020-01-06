Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar rethinks for 2020; cuts down the budget of Takht

BySubhash K. Jha

Barring Good Newzz at the end of 2019, all the other productions of Karan Johar during the last year were failures, putting Johar’s company Dharma Productions on its backfoot. One hears Karan Johar is doing some serious introspection and soul-churning about Dharma’s plans in 2020. “From scrapping commercially uncertainly projects, to cutting down the budget of his ambitious directorial TakhtKaran Johar is considering all of that,” says a source in the know.

Since comedy worked for Dharma in 2019, Dostana 2 which is a lighthearted look at a gay relationship versus a heterosexual alliance is going ahead full –throttle. Apparently, Ayan Mukerji’s lavish sci-fi Bramhastra which is the most expensive film ever produced by Dharma, has been told to tighten its budget. “Ayan has been over-shooting Bramhastra. The film is taking longer to complete than any other previous Dharma Production. Costly stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, all of whom have been paid their market price, are apparently charging extra for all the additional dates needed to complete Bramhastra,” informs the source.

It’s time for Karan Johar to tighten the screw on the production expenses. One hears that no Dharma Production will be shot abroad in 2020. A couple of films on the anvil may even be scrapped.

The lavish Santa-like generosity of Karan Johar is now a thing of the past. If you want to make a film for Dharma Productions, you will have to justify every penny that you spend.

Also Read: Karan Johar locks 170 day schedule for multistarrer Takht

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection

