Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.01.2020 | 11:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Alia Bhatt is learning cuss words for Gangubai Kathiawadi

BySubhash K. Jha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s under-production Gangubai Kathiawadi is turning out to be a learning experience for Alia Bhatt in ways that she had never imagined. Not only did she have to change her body language and learn the way gangster would talk and walk, she is also now getting used to a feast of profanities in Hindi and Marathi that she had never heard before.

Alia Bhatt is learning cuss words for Gangubai Kathiawadi

A source reports, “It is quite a culture shock for Alia to hear the way her character speaks. The cuss words are like a swearing-in ceremony into a world Alia never thought she would enter.”

The expletives are part of her character’s vocabulary and Alia Bhatt is a good learner. “She often has to ask the meaning of certain words that her character has to spew angrily. And the unit goes into amused convulsions trying to explain what the profanity means,” says a source.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt sports the cutest frown as she poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt, see photo

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Karan Johar rethinks for 2020; cuts down the…

Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree would like…

Alia Bhatt takes diction lessons for Sanjay…

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to play…

Zoya Akhtar opens up about Gully Boy not…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification