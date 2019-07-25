Bollywood Hungama
Karan Johar to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood?

BySubhash K. Jha

Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda is rapidly moving ahead. And if advance responses to his new film Dear Comrade are to be believed then the film is all set to take Vijay’s career to another pinnacle seldom reached by any actor from Andhra.

Karan Johar to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood

Bollywood badshah Karan Johar seems to think so. Johar saw Dear Comrade on Tuesday at a screening specially arranged by Vijay and his team. Vijay flew down to Mumbai for Karan’s screening. And to cut a long story (a story of 2 hours 49 minutes 56 seconds) short, Karan loved Dear Comrade and has immediately bought the Hindi remake rights.

Apparently Karan couldn’t/wouldn’t move during the lengthy film’s duration. “I just loved it,” Karan told me.

Now for the ‘Big If’ of this exceptional project. Would Vijay Devarakonda reprise his role from the Telugu original?

At the moment Vijay’s answer is no.

Reveals a source, “Karan sincerely and keenly wants Vijay to play the role again in the Hindi version. But Vijay doesn’t want to repeat himself. If he had any inclination to walk down the same path twice he would have accepted the offer to do the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy. But this time, Vijay won’t be let off the hook easily. Karan won’t say take no for an answer.”

In this tussle between Vijay Deverakonda’s no and Karan Johar’s yes, let’s see who wins.

Also Read: Karan Johar to produce the Hindi remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade!

