Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2019 | 8:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Karan Johar to produce the Hindi remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Woah! Here’s another South remake on the cards and needless to say, it is getting the backing of powerhouse producer Karan Johar. The recently released Telugu film Dear Comrade that stars Vijay Deverakonda who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy and Rashmika Mandanna will now get a Bollywood remake. In fact, the director-producer made the announcement on social media.

Karan Johar to produce the Hindi remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade!

Karan Johar just took to Twitter to appreciate Dear Comrade and was all praises for leads Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for their performances. Besides that he also added that he will be remaking the film. “Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!” said the producer.

Expressing his happiness over the same, Arjun Reddy actor and Rashmika too took to Twitter to respond to the news:

While Karan Johar did announce the remake, he is yet to reveal the details of the film including star cast.

Also Read: Karan Johar to produce a web version of Student Of The Year

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra gets massively trolled for…

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after…

Dhadak pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter…

Assam Floods: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1…

Subhash Ghai, Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy…

Karan Johar to produce a web version of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification