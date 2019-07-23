Karan Johar to produce the Hindi remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade!

Woah! Here’s another South remake on the cards and needless to say, it is getting the backing of powerhouse producer Karan Johar. The recently released Telugu film Dear Comrade that stars Vijay Deverakonda who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy and Rashmika Mandanna will now get a Bollywood remake. In fact, the director-producer made the announcement on social media.

Karan Johar just took to Twitter to appreciate Dear Comrade and was all praises for leads Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for their performances. Besides that he also added that he will be remaking the film. “Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!” said the producer.

Expressing his happiness over the same, Arjun Reddy actor and Rashmika too took to Twitter to respond to the news:

So proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby #DearComrade in Hindi. Team Dear Comrade ✊???? Comrade @karanjohar ❤ biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can’t wait to do something mad with you and @DharmaMovies#DearComradeOnJuly26th https://t.co/1qvu1np2n3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 23, 2019

Thankyou sir. ???? Means a lot to us.???? https://t.co/7EuGp1BfQf — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 23, 2019

While Karan Johar did announce the remake, he is yet to reveal the details of the film including star cast.

