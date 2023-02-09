Prakash Raj recently slammed Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, as he came out and supported the success of the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan.

Prakash Raj compares Pathaan to PM Narendra Modi biopic; adds how they ‘wanted to ban Rs. 700 cr film but Modi film did not even earn Rs. 30 cr’

Prakash Raj, who is known to speak his heart out, recently compared three films while talking about propaganda films and bigotry. At a recent event, not only did Raj slam the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, saying how it would not even win a Bhaskar, the actor also went on to compare the way Pathaan succeeded but in turn, a film that was based on the life of our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even earn one-fourth of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer’s total collections.

Prakash Raj compares Pathaan to PM Narendra Modi biopic; adds how they ‘wanted to ban Rs. 700 cr film but Modi film did not even earn Rs. 30 cr’

At the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, Prakash Raj said, "They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s doing Rs. 700 crore. These idiots, bigots...who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film (Narendra Modi biopic) for Rs. 30 crore. They are just barking. They won’t bite. It is just sound pollution.”

He continued as he addressed The Kashmir Files as a propaganda film. Prakash added, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it! Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking ‘why I am not getting Oscar?’. He will not even get a Bhaskar I’ll tell you! Because there is sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

"Forget Vivek Agnihotri Getting An Oscar, He Won't Even Get a Bhaskar..." pic.twitter.com/20AaFJliXU — @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) February 6, 2023



For the unversed, The Kashmir Files addressed the issue of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits that happened in the 1990s. On the other hand, Pathaan featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the role of spies and is a commercial action entertainer. Coming to PM Narendra Modi, the film released in 2019 with Vivek Oberoi playing the titular role.

Also Read: TMC leader Derek O’Brien quotes success of Pathaan in Rajya Sabha to take a dig at the government

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.