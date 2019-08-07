Bollywood Hungama
The Kapil Sharma Show actor Kiku Sharda accused of cheating

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kiku Sharda who is popular for his act as Baccha Yadav on the The Kapil Sharma Show has been accused by art director Nitin Kulkarni of cheating him of Rs 50 lakhs. The art director has also accused the charitable trust ‘The Mumbai Fest’, which the actor is associated with, for the same. Kulkarni has filed a police complaint with the Amboli police station in Mumbai and has named five other people in the FIR.

According to reports, the 51-year-old art director was given the task of designing a set of a three- day fest that was held at the MMRDA grounds in BKC in 2018. In his complaint, he stated that he never received a copy of the agreement between him and the trust. He also stated that the cheque given to him by the organisers bounced and he never received his payment.

A police officer said that the dispute arose between the two parties due to some miscommunication about the due amount. The officer said that the probe is on and they will be verifying the claims made by both sides.

Meanwhile, Kiku has denied any involvement with the trust and said that he attended the event as a celebrity. However, he said that his father is a secretary of the said organisation.

The lawyer defending the trust said that all the necessary documents will be submitted to the police and the proof will be submitted in the court.

Also Read: Kiku Sharda CLARIFIES on the rumours about Kalank actress Alia Bhatt being offended by his comments on The Kapil Sharma show

