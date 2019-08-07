Bollywood Hungama
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor record short clips of son Taimur Ali Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Paparazzi’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan is a social media star. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s toddler Taimur Ali Khan boasts of a fan following that can beat several Bollywood stars. Thanks to the paparazzi and his fan following, almost every moment of his childhood is being documented on the social media.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor record short clips of son Taimur Ali Khan

In addition to this, his parents are also compiling videos of his daily shenanigans. According to sources, Kareena and Saif have been capturing moments from Taimur’s life since his birth. When the trio is out holidaying, the doting parents make sure that they are recording his childhood memories.

When not in the company of his parents, Taimur is seen enjoying with his cousin Inaaya Khemu. Recently, pictures of Taimur and Inaaya playing at a farm in London had gone viral. While Taimur is making the best of his summer holidays, Kareena Kapoor frequently flies back to Mumbai to shoot for the dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra roped in as the leading lady for Saif Ali Khan starrer web series, Tandav

